Al-Sudani orders forming new investigative council

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani on Friday issued a directive to form an investigative council within the Joint Operations Command or the Ministry of Interior to address instances of negligence by military ranks in the event of a security breach in any region or city in Iraq.

Under this directive, the investigative council will be tasked with investigating any unit that commits security breaches within their respective areas of responsibility that result in the death or injury of their personnel or civilian casualties.

A confidential message was sent to the commander of the ground forces outlining the details of the directive.

According to the message, the investigative council must be completed within 48 hours, and its findings will be presented to the Commander-in-Chief for review.

Any commanders found to be responsible for security breaches will be replaced with more competent ones, as deemed necessary.