Al-Sudani orders evacuation of citizens stranded in Sudan

Shafaq News/ In a statement released today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the deployment of two aircraft to evacuate Iraqi citizens stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing violent events in the country.

Al-Sudani also instructed relevant security agencies to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety of the citizens and expedite their repatriation.

The announcement comes in the wake of Saudi Arabia's successful evacuation of residents from various countries, including three Iraqi individuals. Evacuation operations face considerable challenges in securing the protection of those to be evacuated and orchestrating their transportation from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

The United Nations reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing operations in Sudan and disclosed the establishment of a temporary center in the city of Port Sudan. This facility aims to assist in evacuation efforts undertaken by different nations from the region's specialized port.