Al-Sudani orders a review of Iraq's armament policies

Date: 2022-11-14T12:51:27+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani ordered a review of the armament contracts the Iraqi military forces have signed since 2004 in a bid to cope with outstanding challenges and threats. According to a readout by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, headed a meeting of the armament committee in the Iraqi ministry of defense on Monday. The meeting touched upon the Iraqi forces' armament policies in light of the country's challenges and threats and assessed the financial assets required to fund them. The committee discussed and reevaluated the armament plans the country adopted since 2004, the statement said. Al-Sudani ordered a review of the previous armament policies, stressing that Iraq should adopt new ones that prioritize aerial defense.

