Al-Sudani meets with theInternational Criminal Court Prosecutor

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmed Khan, in Munich.

A statement by al-Sudani's office said that the meeting discussed UNITAD's efforts to investigate ISIS's crimes against the Iraqi people, holding the responsible accountable, and achieving justice for the victims.

Iraq's Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Munich to attend the Munich security council, heading a government delegation, a statement by al-Sudani's office said.

The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, will attend the annual Munich Security Conference this month, a source revealed on Sunday.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19.