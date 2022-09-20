Report

Al-Sudani meets with lawmakers to promote his government program

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T10:57:01+0000
Al-Sudani meets with lawmakers to promote his government program

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership of Iraq, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani, convened a meeting with a group of lawmakers inside the parliament building to offer an insight into the program of the government he might lead, member of the State of Law Aref al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency.

Following a meeting at Hadi al-Ameri's residence yesterday, the Coordination Framework reiterated its commitment to al-Sudani's candidature, refuting media reports claiming it might reconsider its decision.

