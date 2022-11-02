Al-Sudani meets with Plasschaert in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraq's new Prime Minister, Mohammed shiaa Al-Sudani, met today, Wednesday, with the UN secretary-general in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The Prime Minister's Media office said in a statement that the latter confirmed Iraq’s need for the international community's support to retrieve its stolen funds.

For her part, Plasschaert praised the efforts of al-Sudani's government efforts and its commitment to fighting corruption.

The meeting also highlighted the ongoing government work to maintain stability and protect democracy in the country.