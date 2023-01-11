Al-Sudani meets with Masrour Barzani in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday received the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani and Barzani explored avenues of complementarity between the federal and regional governments and a spectrum of issues of current importance at the national level.

The meeting, the readout said, was attended by a group of ministers, aides, and government officials from Baghdad and Erbil.

Barzani arrived in the Iraqi capital this morning flanked by a top government delegation to resume talks over outstanding issues between the federal and regional governments.

The visit is Barzani's first since al-Sudani took over as prime minister last year.

"We are back in Baghdad and ready to work with the new government to build a better and more prosperous future for its people," the region's prime minister tweeted.