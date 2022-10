Shafaq News / Iraq's new Prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met on Sunday with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Kadhim al-Sadiq.

The ambassador congratulated the new Prime Minister on his appointment, a statement by the Iraqi premiership said.

The statement added that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

For his part, al-Sudani condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Shiraz, reiterating Iraq's full support for Iran.