Al-Sudani meets with FSC head

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, visited on Sunday the Federal Supreme Court, and met its head, judge Jassem Mohammed Abboud.

A statement by al-Sudani's media office said that the latter confirmed that his government is putting all efforts to protect the sovereignty of the Iraqi judiciary.

For his part, Abboud expressed support for the government program, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the law and putting it above everything else.