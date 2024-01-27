Al-Sudani meets Iraqi businesswomen to support women's economic empowerment

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with a group of Iraqi businesswomen on Saturday, affirming the government's commitment to support women in business.

In a statement from his office, Al-Sudani emphasized the significant role women have played in Iraq's history, particularly during challenging times, where they have represented the entire Iraqi society. He noted that Iraqi women have emerged in various fields, including politics, surpassing gender quotas and contributing significantly to the country's public life.

He highlighted the importance of economic reforms and effective steps in the financial and banking sectors to support women's entrepreneurship and provide employment opportunities for Iraqi women in the private sector. He acknowledged the challenges facing the business environment in Iraq, such as bureaucracy and corruption, but emphasized the government's determination to change this reality. He mentioned unprecedented decisions to support the private sector, especially given the higher unemployment rate among women compared to men.

Securing employment opportunities for women depends largely on developing a community of businesswomen and providing them with necessary facilitations.

Al-Sudani announced that the Higher Council for Women will hold its first meeting soon, along with the Private Sector Development Council, which will dedicate a significant portion of its activities to women.

He stressed that fostering the private sector, combating corruption, and streamlining government procedures will pave the way for entrepreneurship and create new opportunities in the Iraqi market for both women and men, through sustainable development based on sound financial, economic, and banking reforms.