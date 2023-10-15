Al-Sudani leads banking reform discussion

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, presided over a meeting on Sunday to deliberate on banking reform measures. He directed the simplification of all banking procedures and called for a proposed list of facilitations to be prepared within a week.

In a statement issued by Al-Sudani's media office, it was stated that, "As part of his follow-up on the implementation plan for financial and administrative reforms in both the financial and banking sectors, Prime Minister Mohammad Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting this evening.

The meeting was attended by the Central Bank Governor and directors of government banks. During the meeting, discussions were held on the procedures and mechanisms adopted to achieve banking reform, which constitutes one of the fundamental steps in the financial and economic reform embraced by the government in its executive agenda."

Al-Sudani emphasized, "Financial reform is not merely a slogan but a series of concepts and measures that the government is determined to implement without hesitation. It will confront all challenges and obstacles that hinder the implementation of well-thought-out reform plans."

According to the statement, the Prime Minister instructed the simplification of all banking procedures and the preparation of a proposed list of facilitations and streamlined procedures to be submitted within a week. Additionally, a summary detailing the obstacles hindering the banking reform process, along with effective and executable solutions, is to be presented.