Al-Sudani kicks off his visit to UAE

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on top of a high-profile government delegation.

Al-Sudani, according to a press release by its bureau, was welcomed at the Homeland's Palace by the UAE President, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan while playing the national anthems of their respective countries.

The press release said the premier is scheduled to hold a series of meetings in Abu Dhabi to develop the partnership between Iraq and UAE, explore avenues of cooperation, and concert the two countries' stances toward regional and international challenges.