Al-Sudani issues directives to combat drug abuse

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued three directives on Monday to combat drug abuse in Iraq, considering this phenomenon as a "challenge that must be confronted with full capabilities."

This came during a meeting chaired by Al-Sudani, dedicated to discussing the efforts of specialized agencies in combating drugs, reducing their consumption and prevalence, according to a statement.

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed means of enhancing the technical and executive capacities of the relevant entities in combating drugs, confronting the networks that promote and trade them, and unifying efforts between these entities and the concerned departments within various agencies.

The meeting also discussed ways to coordinate the efforts of the anti-drug agencies with the judicial authority in order to ensure the full implementation of deterrent laws related to drugs, their trade, consumption, and transportation. Additionally, it aimed to activate the media aspects of warning, awareness, and community education against drugs.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani directed the examination of establishing rehabilitation centers for drug users in all governorates and tightening auditing and procedures at border crossings to prevent any breaches in this field. He also emphasized the Ministry of Education's role in raising awareness about the dangers of these toxins and their destructive effects on society.

The Prime Minister stressed the necessity of "continuing meetings between officials and representatives of the entities responsible for combating drugs," considering this phenomenon as a challenge that the state must confront with all its capabilities.