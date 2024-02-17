Al-Sudani invites his Danish counterpart to visit Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani invited his Danish counterpart to visit Iraq, emphasizing his country's desire to enhance economic cooperation.

According to the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of his participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

During the meeting, discussions also centered on bilateral relations between the two countries and the potential for their development across various fields, particularly in the economic sector, to serve the interests of both nations.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of developing strategic partnerships with the European Union as a whole, as well as bilateral partnerships with EU member states. He pointed out Iraq's willingness to work with Danish companies, utilizing their extensive experience to contribute to developmental and strategic projects.

For her part, Frederiksen reaffirmed her country's keenness to deepen collaboration with Iraq in all sectors, including economic, industrial, agricultural, and other investment sectors.