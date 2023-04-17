Al-Sudani investigates corruption in food security projects

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has removed the Director-General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing from his post on Monday.

Additionally, he has ordered an investigation into the commission and percentage rates in the projects related to the Food Security Law.

A source at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing informed Shafaq News Agency that "al-Sudani has relieved the Director-General of one of the ministry's companies of his duties after ten days in office and referred him to the integrity investigation on the grounds of blackmailing one of the companies with a commission estimated at 10% on the agreed project referral."

The source further explained that "the Prime Minister has also directed the opening of a file on the budget of the food security projects and the confusion surrounding their referral methods and commissions in the Iraqi governorates, including al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh."

According to the source at the Ministry of Infrastructure, al-Sudani has obtained a database of those projects in the governorates after receiving information and suspicions regarding their referral methods to companies and their commissions, which may exceed 10% of the project's value.

Moreover, the source mentioned that the Prime Minister inquired about the referral methods to companies associated with corruption suspicions and connected to politicians and influential individuals in local governments.