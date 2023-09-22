Al-Sudani highlights South Korean involvement in infrastructure Projects

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during a meeting on Friday evening, emphasized that some of Iraq's largest ongoing infrastructure projects are being executed by reputable South Korean companies.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. During their discussions, various aspects of bilateral cooperation and partnership enhancement were addressed, and formal invitations for official visits between the two friendly nations were exchanged.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for South Korea's positive stance toward Iraq and the support provided during the fight against terrorism. He expressed Iraq's eagerness to strengthen its relations and partnerships with South Korea, particularly considering that some of Iraq's largest infrastructure projects are currently being carried out by reputable South Korean companies.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani highlighted the strategic and vital "Development Road Project," a corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe through Turkey. He emphasized the significant investment opportunities along this route and the prospective establishment of industrial cities along its path. He invited South Korean companies to actively participate in these opportunities.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to sustaining and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation. He conveyed the keen interest of South Korean companies in contributing to Iraq's reconstruction efforts. President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that a South Korean economic delegation would soon visit Iraq to explore further avenues for economic cooperation.