Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani headed to Abu Dhabi on Thursday heading a government delegation.

Al-Sudani said yesterday that it will discuss Iraq-UAE trade, noting that it exceeds 16 billion US dollars.

The Prime Minister added that the visit will shed light on files of mutual interest, pointing out that he will discuss with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the recent developments in the region.