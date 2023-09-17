Al-Sudani heads to New York for United Nations General Assembly

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani departed the capital, Baghdad, en route to New York to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
This was announced in a brief statement from his media office. The Iraqi delegation to the UN General Assembly will be led by Prime Minister Al-Sudani and include Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. They are expected to meet with several world leaders during their visit according to Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahhaf.
Foreign Minister Hussein arrived in New York last Friday to prepare for the Prime Minister's visit and the participation of the Iraqi delegation in the General Assembly. The assembly, scheduled to begin on the coming Tuesday, takes place amid significant geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. It witnesses a rivalry between Russia and China on one side and the United States and Europe on the other to gain the support of non-aligned nations.
The agenda for this year's meetings prominently features concerns in the Southern Hemisphere, reflecting the increased interest of Western nations in securing the support of developing countries in their efforts to isolate Russia.
High-level meetings during the General Assembly will focus on the priorities of developing nations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, including topics such as climate, health, development financing, and the alignment of "Sustainable Development Goals" on the right track.