Al-Sudani heads to KSA to attend 32nd Arab League Summit

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani left the capital Baghdad on Friday, heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the 32nd Arab League Summit.

The city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is hosting the Arab League Summit in its 32nd session, against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts surrounding the Arab region and the world as a whole.

The Jeddah Summit comes as part of the efforts of regional leaders to resolve problems and internal crises, starting from the Palestinian issue, through the Syrian file, the Sudanese crisis, and other issues such as Yemen, Libya, and Lebanon.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is participating in the Arab League Summit for the first time in 12 years, after his country's membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 following the outbreak of the Syrian crisis.