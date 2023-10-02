Al-Sudani heads to Doha

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani embarked on a journey to the state of Qatar on Monday. Al-Sudani is slated to participate in the grand inauguration of the Expo Doha 2023-2024, as stated in a concise communiqué issued by the Prime Minister's media office.

Commencing from the second of October this year until the 28th of March 2024, Doha is playing host to the International Horticultural Expo 2023 or Expo 2023 under the emblematic theme "Green Desert, Better Environment." This Expo aims to inspire the global community to embrace innovative solutions for mitigating the severity of desertification.