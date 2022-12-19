Al-Sudani heads to Amman tomorrow

Shafaq News / A source revealed on Monday that the Iraqi Parliament will hold its session today instead of tomorrow, Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will be heading to Amman tomorrow, to attend the Baghdad conference for cooperation and partnership.

He added that officials from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, UAE, France, Turkey, Bahrain, and Oman will be attending the event.

According to the National Jordanian News agency, the conference will discuss the challenges related to energy and food security.