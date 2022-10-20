Report

Al-Sudani has rejected "red-flagged" ministerial candidates: leading figure

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-20T15:24:42+0000
Al-Sudani has rejected "red-flagged" ministerial candidates: leading figure

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani has rejected many "red flagged" candidates he deemed unworthy of handling ministerial portfolios in his cabinet, leading figure in the Coordination Framework Ali al-Fatlawi said on Thursday.

"Al-Sudani has already rejected candidates put forth by various political parties (Sunni, Shiite, Kurds) because he believes they are red-flagged," al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News Agency without explaining the nature of these "red flags".

"The political parties, according to a stated agreement, are supposed to find a replacement for the name al-Sudani rejected," he added, "the PM-designate has put a set of qualifications as inclusion criteria for the candidates sought to hold portfolios in his cabinet."

