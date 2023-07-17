Al-Sudani follows up on preparations for Provincial Council elections

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the President and members of the Independent High Electoral Commission on Monday evening to discuss preparations for the upcoming provincial council elections.

According to an official statement, Al-Sudani was briefed on "the details of the commission's work and its ongoing preparations for the provincial council elections, scheduled to take place on December 18th."

During the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized "the importance of adhering to the designated timelines for the preparatory stages and exerting efforts to ensure fair, transparent, and impartial elections." He further affirmed the government's commitment to provide the necessary support to the commission and fulfill all its requirements to carry out its duties professionally and accurately.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of setting a date for the elections of the Kurdistan Region Parliament.