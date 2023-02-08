Al-Sudani expresses solidarity with quake-hit Syria in a phone call with al-Assad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday expressed his country's solidarity with the people of Syria following the earthquake that killed thousands in the war-scarred country.

Prime Minister al-Sudani's remarks came during a phone call with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the prime minister offered his deepest condolences for the tragic losses in the earthquake that struck on Monday and "reiterated the solidarity of Iraq's people and government with the Syrian people and their leadership in this devastating catastrophe, praying for the victims' souls and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured."

During the phone call, al-Sudani stated that "Iraq, in commitment to its humanitarian duty and the brotherly ties that join the peoples of the two countries, took the initiative to provide support to the Syrian brothers by sending civil defense and medical teams and urgent humanitarian aid, including fuel, medical supplies, food, and relief supplies."

The prime minister stressed the importance of Syria's security and stability and strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

For his part, the Syrian president expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for the initiative of solidarity and support, laying emphasis on the depth of the relations between the two brotherly