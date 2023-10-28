Al Sudani expresses Iraq's desire to advance its "distinguished" relations with the EU

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani expressed his country's desire to further enhance bilateral relations with the European Union and expand partnership in various sectors. A statement from Al Sudani’s office mentioned that he received the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and the European Union, as well as ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves mutual interests. They also discussed recent developments in the region, particularly the ongoing attacks on the Palestinian people in besieged Gaza.

The statement highlighted that Al Sudani reiterated Iraq's clear and principled stance, calling on the international community and EU member states to take responsible steps to halt aggression, bombings, and the targeting of civilians, and to establish safe corridors for delivering aid to Gaza, relieving the Palestinian people from the dire conditions they are enduring.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed Iraq's desire to further develop its distinguished relations with the European Union and expand sincere partnerships across various developmental and economic sectors.

The European Ambassador pointed out that the relationship between Iraq and Europe has shown significant growth during the first year of Al Sudani's government. He also affirmed the willingness of various European parties to contribute to the Development Road project.

The statement quoted Ambassador Seiler as saying that European Union missions continue to work and collaborate with Iraq at the highest levels. He emphasized the EU's position on developments in the Palestinian issue, advocating for an immediate ceasefire, the application of international law, and the opening of humanitarian corridors for relief convoys.