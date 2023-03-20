Al-Sudani expresses Iraq's commitment to forging deeper economic ties with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has affirmed his country's commitment to forging closer economic and investment ties with Saudi Arabia, including cooperation in the energy and climate sectors.

In a high-level meeting with the visiting Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi, and his accompanying delegation, al-Sudani attached importance to enhancing bilateral relations to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the two nations.

He also stressed the need for joint efforts in the fields of energy and climate change to mitigate the negative impact of global warming on the region.

Al-Qasabi conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iraqi Prime Minister at the outset of their meeting.

The two sides discussed the prospects of expanding their partnership in economics, investment, tourism, security, and other fields under the auspices of the Joint Coordination Council between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The two neighboring countries have been sparing no effort to deepen their strategic relationship and explore new avenues for cooperation. Saudi Arabia has expressed its support for Iraq's stability and economic development, particularly as the country seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy and attract more foreign investment.

Both sides have agreed to increase visits and high-level exchanges to further advance their partnership and leverage their mutual strengths.