Al-Sudani en route to Germany for an official visit

2023-01-12T11:03:12.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Germany on the top of a high-profile government delegation.

According to a statement by his bureau, al-Sudani's visit to Berlin comes in response to an invitation by the German chancellor.

The prime minister is slated to hold a series of meetings with senior government officeholders and representatives of German companies.

