Al-Sudani emphasizes law enforcement, developmental resilience

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over a high-level assembly of security leaders today in Maysan province during his official visit.

The summit delved into a comprehensive review of the security landscape across Maysan, along with meticulously crafted security strategies designed to confront the intricate security hurdles gripping the province.

Central to the discussions were the ramifications of inter-tribal conflicts on civic harmony within the community, and the far-reaching effects of such disputes on development initiatives and investment prospects. Moreover, the meeting served as a platform for a concerted examination of the blueprints for combatting drug trafficking and criminal activities, seen as critical to fortifying the province's security architecture.

The Commander-in-Chief underlined the imperative of unwavering law enforcement and the upholding of state sovereignty, asserting the criticality of swift and resolute action. These measures, he emphasized, are poised to anchor the rule of law, buttress security, and cultivate an environment of stability within the province, as articulated in an official communiqué released by his office.

He also affirmed an ongoing evaluation of officers and commanders, focusing on the efficacy of their security performance in executing assigned duties. He underscored the commitment to bolstering all facets of the security apparatus, while also prioritizing the eradication of obstacles impeding progress in Maysan province.