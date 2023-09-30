Al Sudani emphasizes border security and counter-drug efforts during graduation ceremony

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, emphasizes the need to intensify efforts to secure the country's borders with neighboring countries. He called for law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and organized crime within Iraq.

These statements were made during his address at the graduation ceremony of the 28th class of the Higher Institute for Security Development and the 53rd class of officer qualification, held in Baghdad and attended by Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

Al Sudani highlighted that terrorism has lost its strength, with small scattered groups now in hiding. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high readiness among security forces and developing proactive plans based on intelligence data.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of continuously updating security plans and leveraging the latest advancements in security matters.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the scourge of drugs is as dangerous as the challenges posed by ISIS, as it threatens societal security and provides funding for terrorism through its illicit trade.

He emphasized the importance of border control, combating drug trafficking, and tackling transnational organized crime syndicates, emphasizing the need for cooperation and coordination with regional and international organizations to rid Iraq of these threats.

Addressing the reform of the security establishment, Prime Minister Al Sudani noted that it is a top priority for the government. This includes restructuring its foundations, keeping pace with the latest training and security technologies, and combating corruption. He highlighted the government's efforts to rehabilitate security forces, including the reinstatement of 34,000 contract workers, and the recruitment of tens of thousands of new personnel to inject fresh blood into the security apparatus. This includes the formation of new brigades within the Federal Police and Law Enforcement forces.