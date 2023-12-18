Al-Sudani: elections are a step towards implementing decentralization

Shafaq News /Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized on Monday the significance of the Provincial Council elections as a crucial step towards implementing decentralization in the country.

Speaking to various media outlets after casting his vote at a polling station in Al-Karkh district in Baghdad, he expressed gratitude to the media for covering the electoral process, and commended the exceptional efforts of the security apparatus during the elections.

Al-Sudani added, "local elections constitute an important constitutional step towards implementing decentralization."

The Prime Minister further stated that "Provincial Councils will support the government in its agenda," noting, "the Commission has made exceptional efforts to fulfill all electoral requirements."

In a statement released by his media office, it was reported that Al-Sudani participated in the Provincial Council elections and monitored the progress of the electoral process at the polling center in Al-Watan School in the capital, Baghdad.

The voting process for the irregular Provincial Councils' elections in regions of Iraq commenced on Monday morning, allowing Iraqis to cast their votes.

The special voting process for the local elections, dedicated to security forces, displaced individuals, and prison inmates, took place on Saturday, the 16th of December this year.

These elections cover 15 out of 18 provinces, with three provinces in the Kurdistan Region excluded from these elections designed for the irregular provinces in the region.

Additionally, local elections are taking place in Kirkuk for the first time since 2005 due to its unique status.

Imad Jameel, the head of the Electoral Commission's media team, reported the distribution of 14.25 million biometric cards.

Since last night, security authorities have imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles and heavy vehicles on the roads.