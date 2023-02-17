Al-Sudani dlstressed the need for dialogue to address crises

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Friday, said that violence cannot contribute to solving problems and addressing crises.

A statement by al-Sudani's office said that the latter met with Rashad Mohammad Al-Olaimi, President of the Yemeni Presidential Council, in Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich security conference.

The two parties discussed a series of files of mutual interest, as well as the challenges that the countries of the Region face in different fields.

PM al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's position that supports peace, stability, and dialogue.