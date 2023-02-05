Al-Sudani dismisses al-Diwaniyah governor over corruption charges

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has given the green light to remove Zoheir al-Shaalan from his position as the governor of al-Diwaniyah over corruption allegations.

According to an official correspondence stamped by al-Sudani's office to the Iraqi parliament, the premier approved the dismissal of al-Shaalan.

Al-Shaalan's dismissal came per a recommendation al-Sudani formed to assess his performance.

The statement asked the parliament presidium to enlist voting on al-Shaalan's dismissal on the upcoming session's agenda.