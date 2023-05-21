Al-Sudani discusses security enhancement with new NATO commander

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized to the new commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) mission in Iraq, the need to continue developing the performance and capabilities of the Iraqi security forces.

This came during his reception of the new commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Jose Antonio, according to a statement.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani bid farewell to the former mission commander, Giovanni Iannucci, after the end of his duties in Iraq, in the presence of the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Prime Minister's adviser, and the Military Secretary of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the paths of cooperation between Iraq and NATO countries were discussed, in the fields of providing advice and training for the Iraqi security forces.

The Prime Minister praised the role of the former mission commander during his term in Iraq, wishing him success in his upcoming tasks, and welcomed the new NATO mission commander, stressing the need to continue developing the performance and capabilities of the Iraqi forces in the face of security challenges, which are among the government's priorities in managing the security file.

The former NATO mission commander expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister for his support for the mission's work, pointing to the completion of the cooperation program with Iraq through the new commander who has recently taken over his duties.