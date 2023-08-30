Al-Sudani discusses national matters with former President

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held discussions with the former President Barham Salih, covering the general state of affairs and national issues. They also focused on the significant stages achieved in the implementation of the government program.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the exchange of viewpoints encompassed the economic, financial, and service-related challenges faced by the government's executive bodies. They deliberated on ways to enhance and develop performance, as well as the importance of support from political entities and forces in these efforts to realize citizens' aspirations and meet their needs.