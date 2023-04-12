Al-Sudani discusses government program with head of Azm alliance

2023-04-12T11:30:10.000000Z

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, held discussions on Wednesday with the leader of Azm alliance, Muthana Al-Samarrai, and the alliance's senior official, Ahmed Al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), on the implementation of the political agreement and government program.

In a statement, the alliance stated that "al-Sudani received Al-Samarrai and Al-Jubouri, and the meeting discussed the developments in the political scene and ways to support the government's efforts in implementing the political agreement and government program."

During the meeting, Al-Samarrai emphasized "the importance of supporting stability in liberated provinces, enhancing the role of local governments, and supporting projects in affected areas."

