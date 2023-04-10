Al-Sudani discusses government priorities with parliamentary committee

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with members of the parliamentary committee on economy, industry, and trade to discuss the priorities of the government's program and support for the private sector in various sectors.

The attendees emphasized the importance of the "triple budget" to achieve the required reform in various sectors.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, "the meeting discussed the priorities of the government's program in the field of economic reform, supporting the private sector, and improving its situation in the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, and other sectors that contribute to addressing many of the accumulated problems, foremost of which is unemployment."

The Prime Minister emphasized his keenness to "maintain continuous communication and coordination with parliamentary committees to integrate efforts by enacting laws that provide the necessary facilities required in the current stage, aimed at developing the economy in line with the government's plans outlined in its program."

The meeting stressed, "the importance of the triple budget presented by the government to achieve the required reform in various sectors and implement development plans in vital areas," according to the statement.