Al-Sudani discusses government plan with intellectuals 

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani, held a meeting today, Sunday, with a number of journalists and politicians.

Al-Sudani said during the meeting that his government will focus on the electricity, health, and services files, as well as combatting corruption, according to a statement.

He denied that the cabinet members have been nominated, adding that his government program includes several files and 23 axes.

Short and long-term plans will be implemented to enhance the mentioned sectors, the statement pointed out, noting that thousands of job opportunities will be provided for graduates.

The CF candidate stressed that he agreed with all political parties that each one of them will be responsible for the minister that represents it, and must hold them accountable and replace them if necessary.