Al-Sudani discusses bilateral relations with UAE president

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received a phone call on Sunday from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Al-Sudani's office.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between their countries and explored ways to strengthen and enhance them. They also engaged in discussions on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The call emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in several areas and working towards continuing to build integrated and partnership-based relationships at various levels. These efforts aim to serve the interests of both nations' populations while promoting the security and stability of the region.