Al-Sudani discloses details on new USD exchange rate

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Tuesday disclosed the details of the new government plan to fix the US dollar rate against the Iraqi Dinar.

Al-Sudani said in a press conference that the Central Bank of Iraq held an extraordinary meeting yesterday, and decided during which to set the official exchange rate at 1,300 Iraqi Dinars against one US dollar.

The new decision will enter into force starting tomorrow, Wednesday, the PM said, noting that the new budget law will be approved after fixing the dollar rate against the Dinar.

The Prime Minister added that an Iraqi delegation will head to Washington tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss economic and energy-related files.