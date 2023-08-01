Al-Sudani discloses budget details, inaugurates oil and gas project

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Tuesday the comprehensive details of the triennial budget spanning 2023, 2024, and 2025.

During a press conference, al-Sudani emphasized that meticulous preparations were made to ensure that the triennial budget aligned with our established plans. He further highlighted the inclusion of Article Three in the budget, providing a sovereign guarantee to support the private sector.

Moreover, Iraqi PM disclosed that an Iraqi delegation conducted official visits to Germany and Italy, resulting in a preliminary agreement to import production lines for the establishment of new factories. It was clarified that these factories will enjoy a government sovereign guarantee, covering 85% of their total value.

Shifting to another significant matter, the Prime Minister mentioned that a session is scheduled for tomorrow, with the participation of political forces and experts from the Federal Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The primary agenda of this session will be to discuss the draft oil and gas law.

Addressing the recent power outage, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed concerns and uncertainties surrounding the electricity incident on Ashura day, "When there is deliberate negligence, such incidents are inevitable."