Al-Sudani directs the transfer of Al-Iraqi’s body from UAE to Iraq

Shafaq News / Earlier today, Friday, it was reported that poet Karim Al-Iraqi had passed away in one of the hospitals in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, has ordered to repatriate the poet’s body to Iraq. This directive was confirmed by a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation.

In an official statement from his media office, Al Sudani expressed his condolences on the passing of Karim Al-Iraqi, stating, "With this loss, the Iraqi cultural and artistic community mourns the departure of a prolific poet whose legacy will endure in the memories of Iraqi artists."

The statement further conveyed that Al Sudani has instructed the Ministry of Transportation to undertake all necessary procedures for the repatriation of the late poet's body to its final resting place in Iraq.

Furthermore, Aref Al-Saadi, a cultural advisor in the Iraqi government, expressed his condolences in a poignant message, stating, "I mourn with you the loss of the esteemed poet Karim Al-Iraqi, who departed this world in one of Abu Dhabi's hospitals."

Born in Baghdad in 1955, Al-Iraqi was celebrated for his lyrical prowess and his contributions to the field of journalism, which earned him international acclaim, including the prestigious Prince Abdulaziz Al-Faisal International Award in 2019.