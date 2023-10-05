Al-Sudani directs security agreement with Turkey











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, announced on Thursday evening the organization of a security agreement with Turkey to secure the borders and establish a comprehensive information system for criminal justice. The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, stated in a statement that al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security. During the meeting, the security developments in the country were discussed, along with the efforts of the security forces in combating remnants of terrorist gangs, organized crime, and drug traffickers. The meeting also saw discussions on the establishment of a robust integrated information system for criminal justice, supported by a database containing judicial archives based on internationally recognized standards. Through this system, tracking individuals accused of specific crimes will be possible, in line with criminal justice criteria, to support fair and swift justice, streamline procedures, and reduce costs and time. Additionally, the meeting addressed the joint security agreement between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding border control, following a visit by an Iraqi delegation led by the National Security Adviser to Tehran. The discussions during the visit centered on complete security coordination between Iraq and Iran, based on the principle of good neighborliness. Both parties began implementing the agreement, which includes joint border control by both countries and the prevention of armed activities along this border. Within the framework of security coordination with neighboring countries, al-Sudani instructed the Foreign Minister to engage with his Turkish counterpart to activate bilateral security committees addressing border security issues. The Council also discussed several other agenda items and took necessary actions regarding them.