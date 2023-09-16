Al Sudani directs review and enhancement of service projects plan for Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, directed on Saturday the need to review the action plan for Baghdad 's service projects, emphasizing that the prepared plan targets informal settlements with systematic planning that suffer from deteriorating service conditions.

This came during his chairing of a meeting for the Service and Engineering Task Force, in the presence of the Chief Advisor in the Prime Minister's Office.

A statement issued by Al Sudani's media office mentioned that during the meeting, the action plan for the year 2023 and its projects in Baghdad were discussed. These projects include the rehabilitation of residential areas and the implementation of the proposed plan for water, sewage, and road projects in Baghdad, particularly in areas within the municipalities of Al-Sadr I, Al-Sadr II, Al-Shu’la, Al-Sha’ab, Al-Rashid, Al-Dora, Al-Ghadeer, Al-Kadhimiya, New Baghdad, and Al-Karrada, as well as the Municipal Laboratories Department and the Municipal Department in Bub Al-Sham.

The statement added that Al Sudani reviewed the overall service and engineering projects in Baghdad and examined the team's funding status from the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Public Municipalities. He issued the necessary directives regarding them.

The statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying that the current plan targets informal settlements with systematic planning, aiming to provide various forms of services, especially since they are populated areas that have suffered from poor services for many years.

According to the statement, Al Sudani directed the need to review the action plan for Baghdad by the Consultative Office of the Engineers' Union before implementing it. He also instructed the task force to exert more efforts in serving the citizens, ensuring the removal of all obstacles hindering their work.