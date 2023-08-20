Al-Sudani directs delegation to assess medical situation in Halabja

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued an order to dispatch a medical delegation to assess cancer cases in the city of Halabja, within the Kurdistan Region, and ensure the provision of necessary medications.
This directive materialized during his reception of the citizen Shahou Hussein Qadir, one of the victims of the Halabja tragedy, in the presence of a member of the Parliament, Sarwa Abdul Wahid. The citizen had journeyed to the capital, Baghdad, from the city of Halabja in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, utilizing a wheelchair, aiming to convey the struggles faced by the city's residents.
As per a statement relayed by Shafaq News Agency, Al-Sudani expressed his "admiration and appreciation for this sacrificial city, which fell victim to a heinous crime perpetrated by the ousted regime, resulting in hundreds of thousands of casualties."
Al-Sudani underscored the commitment to provide unwavering support to the people of Halabja. He directed the dispatch of a medical delegation to evaluate the cancer cases afflicting a substantial number of patients and furnish a list of cancer-specific medications to ensure their procurement.