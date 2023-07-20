Al-Sudani directs SF to protect public, private properties amidst protests

Shafaq News / Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, directed the security forces on Thursday to protect both public and private properties during the commencement of popular demonstrations.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, conveyed, "While the government renews its commitment to safeguarding constitutional practices, including the right to peaceful protest, which has been exemplified and embodied by the popular activities and demonstrations denouncing repeated abuses and offenses against the Holy Quran and the symbol of the Iraqi state, the national flag, it also reaffirms that exercising this constitutional right does not sanction any form of transgression."

He continued, "The Prime Minister, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has instructed the security forces to protect all public and private properties, and emphasized that any practice exceeding the general framework of freedom of expression, within its constitutional boundaries, will be dealt with in accordance with the law, while safeguarding public and private rights."

Rasool urged "our peaceful demonstrators to identify and discern the elements that attempt to divert these protests from their peaceful and lawful character, which the constitution guarantees."

"The various branches and specialties of the security forces are duty-bound to play their national role and fulfill their sacred duty in protecting Iraq, its people, vital objectives, and both public and private properties, guided by the honor of their profession and their national and legal obligations", He emphasized.

Earlier on Thursday, the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was set ablaze during a demonstration organized by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement.