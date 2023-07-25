Al-Sudani determines to eliminate burning the associated gas in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi PM Mohamed Shia al-Sudani stated on Tuesday that his government is determined to eliminate the burning of natural gas associated with the oil extraction process.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi government, this unfolded during a meeting on Tuesday with the CEO of GE Energy, Eric Gray, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Minister of Electricity and several advisors.

Al-Sudani declared that the government prioritizes the electrical sector, including all areas of power transmission, distribution, and production. He urged the company to work with the Ministry of Electricity to meet the needs of the aforementioned areas.

During the meeting, the PM directed to expedite the completion of the company's work for complex cycles in order to increase energy production without the need for more fuel.

Al-Sudani reiterated the government's resolve to stop the burning of associated gas and to capitalize on it in energy production projects and other manufacturing industries as they also discussed the gas investment sector.

For its part, the company's delegation presented the projects it is implementing in Iraq, especially in the field of energy production, while the company's president stressed the commitment to implement maintenance contracts signed with the Ministry of Electricity, to improve the electrical system.

The GE delegation included Chief Financial Officer Yoshito Murakami, CEO of the company's Europe, Africa, and Middle East subsidiary Joe Anis, Chief Financial Officer Charles Masurel, and Head of the company's branch in Iraq.