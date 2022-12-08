Al-Sudani departs to Riyadh to participate in the China-Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has departed to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to participate in the China-Arab Summit, an official statement by his bureau said on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister al-Sudani will hold a series of meetings with the Saudi Monarch Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and other leaders taking part in the Summit.