Al-Sudani copes with mounting pressure from "certain parties": leading figure

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-19T08:44:07+0000
Al-Sudani copes with mounting pressure from "certain parties": leading figure

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's al-Furatain movement, Mahmoud al-Hayyani, on Wednesday said that the prime minister-designate is enduring mounting pressure from "certain political parties" he did not name to force certain candidates into his cabinet.

"PM-designate al-Sudani has defied those pressures," al-Hayyani told Shafaq News Agency, "he believes that the candidates should meet the inclusion criteria in order to take part in his cabinet."

"The talks are underway with the political partners to complete the lineup as soon as possible," al-Hayyani concluded.

