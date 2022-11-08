Al-Sudani: constitution is key for Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T17:27:24+0000

Shafaq News/ The disputes between Baghdad and Erbil should be addressed in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq, Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani said on Tuesday. Al-Sudani's remarks came during a press conference he held following the third ordinary meeting of his cabinet. "The outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil, whether those related to oil or budget, needs solutions pursuant to the constitution," al-Sudani said. "The oil and gas bill will be a priority in the talks with the region's government prior to its revision by the [federal] government and submission to the parliament," he elaborated. When asked about the ties with Turkey, the prime minister said, "we have three key files to discuss with Turkey: security, water, and economy." "We will hopefully have meetings with Turkish officials," he said, "we refuse using the Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries."

