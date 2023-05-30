Al-Sudani congratulates Erdogan on re-election

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani conducted a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his re-election as the President of Turkey.

During the call, the Prime Minister expressed his anticipation for the upcoming phase to be characterized by continuous cooperation and development in the bilateral relations between the two countries. He commended the Turkish people's commitment to the democratic process, as demonstrated by their participation in the recent elections.

In response, President Erdogan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the congratulations extended by the Prime Minister. He affirmed the desire for joint efforts to enhance the bilateral relations between the neighboring nations, aiming for the best interests of both friendly peoples.